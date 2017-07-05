IGM Financial Inc. Announces June 2017 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

July 05, 2017 16:19 ET
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX:IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in June of $450.2 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $148.2 billion at June 30, 2017, compared with $149.8 billion at May 31, 2017 and $135.1 billion at June 30, 2016. Investment fund assets under management were $142.9 billion at June 30, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at May 31, 2017 and $128.8 billion at June 30, 2016. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.
*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). Total Net New Money includes ETF net creations.
Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $148 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.
A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.
Media Relations:Allan Hiebert204-956-8535mediarel@investorsgroup.comInvestor Relations:Paul Hancock204-956-8103investor.relations@igmfinancial.com
