IGM Financial Inc. Announces March 2017 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX:IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in March of $372.6 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $147.1 billion at March 31, 2017, compared with $145.5 billion at February 28, 2017 and $132.9 billion at March 31, 2016. Investment fund assets under management were $141.7 billion at March 31, 2017, compared with $140.3 billion at February 28, 2017 and $127.1 billion at March 31, 2016. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.
*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). Total Net New Money includes Exchange traded fund ("ETF") net creations.
Preliminary average mutual fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with approximately $147 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.
