IGM Financial Inc. Completes $600 Million Debenture Offering

IGM Financial Inc. (TSX:IGM) announced today that it has completed its previously announced offering of $400 million principal amount of 3.44% debentures due January 26, 2027 and $200 million principal amount of 4.56% debentures due January 25, 2047.

The debentures were offered through a group of agents led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $140 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2016. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

