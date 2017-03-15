New software as a service provides powerful capability to discovery and meet customer financial needs increasing customer satisfaction by 38% or more

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Ignite Sales, Inc. today announced it has launched Ignite Dialogue™ at the ICBA Live conference in San Antonio, TX. Ignite Dialogue, empowers small community banks and credit unions by providing affordable, easy and accurate digital sales conversation dialogues to meet the needs of customers.

Technology, previously only available for larger banks, has been adapted specifically for community banks and credit unions. Ignite Dialogue provides community bankers with powerful but affordable software as a service with which to discover and meet consumer and small business needs. Ignite Dialogue gives community banks the technological support necessary to maintain their dominant market position as the leaders in customer service and satisfaction by making every branch banker an expert. Bankers using Ignite should expect an increase in customer satisfaction by up to 38% and an increase in product adoption by 200%.

"Ignite Dialogue gives every community bank the flexibility to develop and maintain unique dialogue guides that meet the cultural and financial objectives of their particular bank as well as meet the needs of individuals and small businesses," said George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales. "Banks can now use Ignite to further differentiate their brand by a consistent, customer focused engagement in the branches and on-line and have access to leading edge analytics to track the effectiveness of every customer interaction."

Ignite Dialogue is changing the way community banks engage with customers consistently and accurately, providing customized digital dialogues across all channels and engaging with relevance.

About Ignite Sales, Inc.

Ignite Sales is changing the way retail banks engage with customers, service their customers and measure the results of their efforts. Using embedded predictive analytics, Ignite's solution discovers and fulfills customer financial needs, resulting in more than a 38% increase in customer satisfaction and a 100% compliant and consistent conversation. Ignites patented technology is used by many of the top banking institutions in the country. Ignite is a two-time winner of Barlow Research Associates' Monarch Innovation Award, The Big Innovation Award for Business Intelligence and The Stevie Award for Marketing & Sales Intelligence. Ignite Sales is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com.

Additional Resources