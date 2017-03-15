iGR releases new video infographic on the Opportunity for In-Building Cellular

The video infographic, based on sponsored research, is available for free download

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Mobile connectivity is an increasingly important requirement of a commercial building, along with a good location, parking and other amenities. Although ninety percent of the businesses in the U.S. currently have Wi-Fi, the next step is to bring cellular service into the more than one million commercial buildings that are currently in the U.S. and make it coexist with Wi-Fi.

As mobile networks evolve, both small cells and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) will be used to integrate LTE, and eventually 5G, in building environments. While these technologies are familiar to those in the wireless and mobile industry, they are not familiar to most commercial building managers.

iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry, has just released a new video infographic entitled The In-Building Cellular Opportunity Study, which discusses how and why cellular services should be integrated in buildings. The sponsored video infographic, which is available for free download from the iGR website, is based on iGR's interviews of U.S. commercial property managers.

This video infographic, as well as easy registration, can be found on iGR's website. Alternatively, contact Iain Gillott at (512) 263-5682 or at Iain@iGR-inc.com for additional information.

About iGR

iGR is a market strategy consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile communications industry. Founded by Iain Gillott, one of the wireless industry's leading analysts, in late 2000 as iGillottResearch, iGR is now in its seventeenth year of operation. iGR continuously researches emerging and existent technologies, technology industries, and consumer markets. We use our detailed research to offer a range of services to help companies improve their position in the marketplace, clearly define their future direction, and ultimately improve their bottom line.

iGR researches a range of wireless and mobile products and technologies, including: smartphones; tablets; mobile wearables; connected cars; mobile applications; bandwidth demand and use; small cell and het-net architectures; mobile EPC and RAN virtualization; DAS; LTE; VoLTE; IMS; IMT-2020; NFC; GSM/GPRS/UMTS/HSPA; CDMA 1x/EV-DO; iDEN; SIP; macro-, pico- and femtocells; mobile backhaul; WiFi and WiFi offload; and SIM and UICC.

A more complete profile of the company can be found at www.igr-inc.com.