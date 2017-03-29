iHealth Innovations Acquires AllDocuments, Inc.

Adds offices in San Mateo, CA and Pittsburgh, PA

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - iHealth Innovations, LLC, a leading healthcare software and services company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of California-based AllDocuments, Inc. With this acquisition, iHealth adds over 80 medical practices to its customer base across California and Pennsylvania. The AllDocuments' offices in San Mateo, CA and Pittsburgh, PA will continue to provide the same levels of exceptional customer service as part of iHealth. With this acquisition, iHealth continues its rapid growth in reducing the administrative burden for hundreds of medical practices and hospital systems nationwide.

iHealth drives results for hospitals and physician practices with industry-leading technology and consultative services that optimize existing processes and support new payment and care delivery initiatives. By incorporating business intelligence and advanced analytics with a deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and fierce commitment to maximizing provider efficiency and effectiveness, iHealth helps providers successfully navigate the future of healthcare. iHealth's unique differentiator is intertwining a high level of service and best practice consulting, with technology and analytics to drive results.

"AllDocuments has been optimizing revenues for its medical practice customers for over 10 years," said Venkat Sharma, CEO of iHealth. "We are excited to have the AllDocuments family join iHealth. With this acquisition, iHealth expands its footprint to cover the Pennsylvania and California markets. The AllDocuments team brings a depth of knowledge and expertise in medical billing and collections, and will augment our U.S. and global teams to provide high quality services to our combined customers. I look forward to growing iHealth's robust services into medical practices and health systems in the San Francisco Bay area and Pittsburgh metros. The AllDocuments team will improve iHealth's ability to deliver the value and outcomes needed for current and future customers to thrive in the ever-changing healthcare landscape."

About iHealth Innovations

iHealth provides comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) services through a robust, innovative technology suite. By integrating RCM with population health and care coordination services, iHealth can help hospitals and physicians increase their existing revenue stream, uncover new payment opportunities and elevate RCM to Revenue Cycle Performance. www.iHealthInnovations.com