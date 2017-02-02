IHSE modular Draco vario extender with USB 3.0 in operation at ISE booth 10-P148 from February 7th to 10th at Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology, announced today that IHSE GmbH, a leading provider of KVM products supporting long distance signal extenders, will be featuring a live demo of their modular Draco vario extender system equipped with Icron's patented ExtremeUSB® technology for USB 3.0 extension at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Show 2017 from February 7th through 10th at the Amsterdam RAI.

The Draco vario USB 3.0 Extender supports 5 Gbps SuperSpeed USB devices including high speed hard drives and high resolution cameras at up to 100 meters over multimode fiber optic cable. The system is compatible with the Draco tera UNI KVM matrix system for a complete modular high-definition video plus USB extension solution.

Integration into existing Draco vario chassis enables cost-effective upgrades of existing installations and come with the regular Draco vario features, including shared power supply and hot swap capability of components. It also includes the ExtremeUSB suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows®, macOS™ and Linux®.

"Numerous applications now require USB 3.0 for increased bandwidth to meet the demands of the market," said Dr. Enno Littmann, IHSE's Managing Director. "We are pleased to provide our customers an industry leading KVM solution incorporating ExtremeUSB extension capabilities with full bandwidth performance and compatibility with all Draco vario chassis variants and our KVM matrix systems."

"USB 3.0 has moved well beyond future proofing for many ProAV applications; however cable length or reach is still a limiting factor," said Glenn Antonelli, Vice President of Marketing at Icron. "Whether used for USB 3.0 extension only or video plus USB 3.0 extension, IHSE's modular Draco vario series offers unrivalled flexibility and ease of use while delivering seamless robust performance."

A demonstration of IHSE's Draco vario USB 3.0 extender system will be featured in booth 10-P148 from February 7th to 10th during the ISE show in Amsterdam.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About IHSE

IHSE is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) devices with more than 30 years of experience. KVM technology enables the remote switching, bidirectional extension and conversion of primary computer signals including DVI, HDMI, 4K DisplayPort, digital audio and USB. IHSE develops and manufactures an extensive range of KVM switches and extenders with visually lossless signal transmission from headquarters near Lake Constance, Germany.

IHSE products have been certified for outstanding manufacturing quality, operability, resilience and high transfer speeds. Many renowned companies and institutions across vertical sectors including Broadcast, Post Production, Control Rooms, Banking, Industrial, Healthcare, Maritime, Education, Venues, Air Traffic Control and Government rely on KVM solutions made by IHSE, Germany. ihse.com

About Integrated Systems Europe

The 14th edition of ISE, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 7-10 February 2017, is expected to attract more than 65,000 visitors to more than 1,100 exhibitors. For four days, the newly extended show floor will be home to a community of manufacturers, distributors, integrators, service providers and end-users.

ISE 2017 will feature over 3,000 square meters of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016. Not only is ISE 2017 set to be the largest show in the event's history, it will also welcome 135 new exhibitors to its vibrant show floor. This confirms ISE as the destination of choice for companies looking to build their profile and business opportunities in the AV marketplace. For further information, please visit iseurope.org.

