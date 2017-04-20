Live demonstrations of Icron's ExtremeUSB extension technologies at IHSE show booths SL12216 and SL12416 from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, NV.

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology, announced today that IHSE, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced KVM systems, will feature live demonstrations of two extension solutions using Icron's patented ExtremeUSB® technology at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27.

The IHSE 490 Series Draco ultra DP, the world's first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60Hz refresh rate in full color depth (30 bit, 4:4:4), allows users to operate DisplayPort video monitors, keyboards, mice and USB 2.0 flash drives at 480 Mbps when enabled with ExtremeUSB over a single duplex fiber cable up to 10Km.

The Series 417 USB 3.0 extender is a two-port SuperSpeed stand-alone extension solution accommodating 5 Gbps of bandwidth up to 100m via multimode OM3 fiber optic cabling. The demonstration at NAB will feature two extenders shared through a Draco tera enterprise matrix with an installed UNI I/O card allowing keyboard switching between two USB 3.0 flash drives.

Both IHSE extension solutions include the ExtremeUSB suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows®, macOS™ and Linux®.

"As the migration to server-based solutions becomes more and more commonplace within the Broadcast markets, it's obvious that USB devices will play a key role in the future of user interfaces for digital work flow," said Dan Holland, IHSE USA's Marketing Manager. "We have based our Draco line of extenders and switch solutions on a modular concept that allows customers to tailor what they need for USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 – and Icron's ExtremeUSB technology is a key part of the mix."

"IHSE's switching and extender solutions are well known for providing high end performance as well as unrivalled flexibility and intuitive ease of use navigation," said Glenn Antonelli, Vice President of Marketing at Icron. "The availability of ExtremeUSB 2.0 and 3.0 extension options along with 4Kp60 video ensures broadcast professionals using IHSE solutions have the tools they need to meet the very highest content delivery expectations."

Live demonstrations of IHSE extension solutions with ExtremeUSB technology will take place at NAB Show booths SL12216 and SL12416 from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About IHSE

IHSE is a leading manufacturer of KVM (keyboard, video & mouse) products supporting long distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE, a global original design manufacture, has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial and oil & petroleum industries. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or Fiber optic cables for "mission critical" video and data access. ihse.com and ihseusa.com.

About the 2017 NAB Show

NAB show, held April 22-27, 2017 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing the M.E.T. effect: the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, the NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For more details, visit nabshow.com.