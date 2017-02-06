IIROC Trading Halt / Suspension de la negociation par l'OCRCVM - VEL (all issues), OSK (all issues)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC / L'OCRCVM a suspendu la négociation des titres suivants:

Company / Société : Vanoil Energy Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol / Symbole à la Bourse de croissance TSX : VEL (all issues) Reason / Motif : Cease Trade Order / Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs Halt Time (ET) / Heure de la suspension (HE) 7:03 AM ET Company / Société : Osisko Mining Inc. TSX Symbol / Symbole TSX : OSK (all issues) Reason / Motif : Pending News / Nouvelle en attente Halt Time (ET) / Heure de la suspension (HE) 8:15 AM ET

