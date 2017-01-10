Illinois Tool Works Integrates Electronics Assembly Equipment Businesses into New ITW EAE Division

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - ITW has integrated three of its businesses; Speedline Technologies, Vitronics Soltec and Despatch Industries. This new division consolidates all of its Electronic Assembly Equipment and Thermal Processing Technology business and will operate under the name ITW EAE.

ITW EAE brings together the world-leading brands of electronics assembly equipment: MPM Printers, Camalot Dispensers, Electrovert Cleaners and Soldering Solutions, Vitronics Soltec Soldering Solutions and Despatch Thermal Processing Technology.

All of these brands have reputations for driving process perfection. Manufacturers need speed, accuracy and repeatability over time in order to produce reliable products. Every product made is measured by its ability to deliver on this promise. The combined knowledge and experience of the ITW EAE group is expected to drive further innovation and speed the development of next generation technology.

"We have combined ITW EAE office functions including HR, Finance, and IT and have brought all of the equipment and service strategy together under a unified management structure," said Pat O'Brien, Vice President/General Manager of ITW EAE. "Customers will continue to have access to all of the equipment through their existing sales channel, but as we look to deliver new solutions to address the industry's best opportunities, we will look to do it across ITW EAE and not just for a single product category."