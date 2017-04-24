Illuminati Instruments Introduces World's First Bluetooth Light and Color Meter for Photography and Videography

The Illuminati meter wirelessly connects with smartphones and smartwatches for fast, accurate, and easy scene metering

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Illuminati Instruments Corporation today announced the world's first Bluetooth light and color meter for photography and filmmaking. By measuring and wirelessly transmitting light and color data in real time to a smartphone or smartwatch app, the Illuminati meter allows photographers, cinematographers, and videographers to take more accurate scene readings from behind the camera.

"Simply put, our goal is to make the technology serve the photographer. By combining a compact light meter with powerful, yet easy-to-use software, we've developed a solution that saves time, and improves color and exposure accuracy when setting up and managing light," said Michael Okincha, founder of Illuminati Instruments. "The Illuminati meter was developed in collaboration with professional and amateur photographers and videographers alike, whose feedback guided us through countless iterations of both product design and software functionality."

Traditional light meters combine the sensor and display into one bulky, cumbersome device. The Illuminati meter sheds all that extra weight while adding enhanced features and improved metering accuracy. Small, wireless and equipped with versatile mounting options, the Illuminati meter can be placed virtually anywhere in the scene.

The Illuminati meter is also the first multi-point light and color metering system. By linking multiple Illuminati meters, photographers can simultaneously measure foregrounds and backgrounds, set strobe ratios, or monitor and manage multiple light sources -- including flash. Since the data used to create the images is more accurate, the Illuminati meter also reduces post-production time.

Ideal for outdoor photography, the Illuminati meter can continuously monitor the ambient exposure and color and warn the photographer if any significant changes in scene conditions take place. For example, if the brightness and color temperature change because of a cloud moving overhead, the photographer will receive a notification on their connected device to adjust the camera settings accordingly.

Photographers can use their smartwatches to trigger Illuminati meters remotely, monitor readings constantly and receive critical notifications about exposure or color shifts. Light measurements can also be programmed to update continuously, without ever having to put down a camera or take out a smartphone.

The product is currently available for pre-order, and is expected to ship in the third quarter of 2017.

The Illuminati meter will be on display at the annual National Association of Broadcasters exhibition, NAB 2017, April 24-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, booth C2061.

For those unable to attend NAB and want more information or want to back its development, Illuminati Instruments has also opened a Kickstarter page.

About Illuminati Instruments

Illuminati Instruments is based in Silicon Valley, California, and is focused on making light-measuring products that save time and improve accuracy for photographers, videographers, and cinematographers. The company's founder, Michael Okincha, has been building highly accurate systems to calibrate and test embedded cameras for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers for many tech giants for the past seven years. Creating those very accurate, scientific-light metering systems is a natural prerequisite for the Illuminati meter.