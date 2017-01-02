iLOOKABOUT Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - January 02, 2017) - iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ILA) ("iLOOKABOUT" or "the Company") today announced that, in accordance with the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan that was approved by the shareholders of iLOOKABOUT at its 2014 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has credited Directors' Deferred Share Unit Accounts with an aggregate of 266,127 Deferred Share Units in respect of their services to the Company from May 30, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

A complete copy of the Directors' Deferred Share Unit Plan can be found as Exhibit B of the Company's Management Information Circular for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 30, 2016, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT's proprietary StreetScape imagery and web-based geographic information system ("GIS") application, GeoViewPort™, unifies property related data and enables Desktop Review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated powerful data analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. These offerings include Real Property Tax Analytics ("RPTA") and Realty Tax Management ("RTM"). To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

Headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada, iLOOKABOUT's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.

