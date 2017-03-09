Image Protect Inc. Announces Major Increase in Actionable Copyright/Infringement Cases

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC : IMTL)

The Company announced today it's projecting 3,000 actionable Infringement cases for recovered Copyright revenue in Q1 versus 1,500 actionable cases for the entire year of 2016. The Company began uploading 50mm Images from its clients last fall, further driving the recovery cycle of search, identification. verification and the overall compiling of solid actionable cases for accelerated revenue growth. The company is currently recording hundreds of thousands of possible "Infringement sightings" weekly. While this is one of the earliest stages of the infringement recovery process, it has direct ties to the company's overall annual revenue.

The Company's Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Thomas stated, "This tremendous growth in actionable cases is a direct result of our updated advanced software platform working seamlessly across all channels." He further stated, "By utilizing both current and future technology updates, we are on target to meet or exceed 15,000 new infringement cases by years end."

About the Company

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania ensure that our clients receive appropriate compensation, recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Image Technology Laboratories' 10-K and 10-Q for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.