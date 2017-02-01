Image Protect Inc. Announces Major Year Over Year Growth in the Acquisition of Photographers and Photo Agencies to Its Copyright Infringement Services

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC : IMTL)

Currently, the company represents 171,039 Photographers and 31 Photo Agencies for monitoring and recovering services. This compares to less than 10,000 photographers and 9 Stock photo agencies in the prior year. This growth is attributable to key initiatives launched by company management over the last twelve months.

In April of 2016, the company went live with the latest version of its customer website, www.imageprotect.com. This proved to be a major milestone in the company's march towards a viable growth pattern. The completely updated website featured a "Subscriber-based" business model that allowed individual photographers to instantly set up individual accounts for the various types of Copyright services. With a simple, user-friendly interface, the website launched to tremendous accolade amongst customers and industry members alike. The website informs, educates and engages all aspects of Copyright within this digital age of rapidly growing digital piracy.

In May 2016, the company attended the largest Industry trade show (CEPIC), which took place in Zagreb, Croatia. This was the first time the recently launched website was on full display. During the show the company picked up a select number of strategic partnerships, but gained strong exposure to the wide array of industry attendees for follow up sales.

In October 2016, the company attended the largest Digital Licensing Trade show in North America, The DMLA Show, and the company COO Jonathan Thomas also participated as a panelist on the Digital Piracy Discussion Panel. This provided credibility to the company's standing within the Copyright Infringement space. Executed contracts from photo agencies signed during the conference were stronger than forecasted and continued long after the show was over.

The company's COO, Jonathan Thomas, stated, "The culmination of our efforts in 2016 have positioned the company to grow revenue at a much larger pace than first conceived." He further stated, "I am extremely pleased and excited about the growth we are expecting in 2017 and beyond."

