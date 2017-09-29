Image Protect, Inc. CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC : IMTL)

Dear Valued Shareholder,

These are increasingly exciting times for Image Protect, Inc., and I wanted to take a moment discuss the ups and downs of the year as we head into the final quarter. Although we recognize that the price per share for stockholders hasn't borne out that excitement over recent months. There is a clear disjunction between the success we are experiencing at an operational level - boots on the ground - and the behavior of shares on the open market. However, at times like this, it is important that we remain focused on the job at hand: building a growing with a solid foundation from which we can continue to build from. We have complete confidence that the market will take care of itself over time.

I would like to take a step back for just a moment, and appreciate the positive strides the Company has made over the past year. In that time, we have seen a sharp and undeniable rise in the growth of the core business, at one-point projecting 3,000 actionable Infringement cases for recovered copyright revenue in Q1 2017 alone, versus 1,500 actionable cases for the entire year of 2016.

The company has also made steadfast strides to cultivate an international presence, having now executed exclusive contracts with six of the top photo producers in the world, and growing to work with more than a dozen law firms in the United States, UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

In addition, we have tapped key relationships and formed partnerships that present potentially enormous implications for revenue growth over coming quarters.

For example, in December 2016, we formed an exclusive engagement with www.stockpotimages.com to assist in the monitoring and protection of their extensive Cannabis image collection. That engagement promises to directly generate sales and potential new sales leads for years to come, particularly given the growth evident in the digital segment of the global cannabis industry. We were also successful in forging an alliance this Summer with Safe Creative, an EU-based global copyright registry with more than 175K users, for the purposes of an integration project toward the goal of streamlining the process of tracking where registered images and illustrations are being used online.

August and September have brought additional major successes as well. We are now monitoring the 4M+ photos within the Snapwire Marketplace for online usage and actively working with the Snapwire community to register their images with the US Copyright Office to better protect their growing community of photographers from online piracy. That relationship may function as an accelerant with major implications. Snapwire Media Inc. is a leading-edge website that hosts over 450k creatives generating a massive flow of visual intellectual property, 1800 clients worldwide such as LinkedIn, Scholastic, Google, and Hertz as well as over 330k photographers in 180 countries.

We do not believe the market is remotely appreciating the scale of impact that this partnership may have over time.

The same may be said of our latest deal with Tetra Images. Tetra is a leading player in the premium royalty-free market. We are set to immediately begin monitoring the 100k+ photos within the Tetra Marketplace for online usage and actively working with that community to register all images with the US Copyright Office for better protection against online piracy.

As these deals stack up, they represent the building of a potent global brand, which in turn places us that much closer to the next major deal, and the deal after that. In short, this is a massive end market. The online advertising space alone, in terms of image protection, has a $95B global upside. We haven't scratched the surface yet.

Because of my own commitment to this progress, I have been investing my own personal capital back into the equity of the company at current prices. Please review my filed SEC Form 4 filings for precise details. Since April of this year, I have acquired over two million shares of IMTL stock in the open market. This should be clear that this represents a major intertwining of my own personal financial fate with that of the company. I believe in having "skin in the game."

I have a deep and abiding confidence in this organization, in our team's ability to execute, and in our fundamental business model and market opportunity. Our original assumptions are being confirmed in the marketplace and we continue to pick up steam in the core business.

We have had production setbacks like any start up experiences. We over predicted our ability to settle cases on a quantity basis. Can that be fixed? Do we continue to adjust? Of course, do we hear the common micro-cap detractor's voice? Of course, but I can assure you this management has been built by individuals with fortitude and dedication to push through setbacks. When I hear it, or I see it I go into the market like the rest of you and buy more stock.

We believe that, over time, investors will develop a more intuitive understanding of the digital visual IP marketplace as a tangible growth market with size and staying power, particularly as our own operational success becomes more tangible and evident going forward. We're expecting articles written on the company that spot light this ever-growing Copyright Infringement space that may help tell our story to the average investor, I wish to thank the current base of shareholders we have now for your commitment.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Adams

Chief Executive Officer

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

