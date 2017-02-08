Image Protect Inc. Launches On-Line Copyright Registration Software

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC : IMTL)

The Company announced it has launched a streamlined Copyright registration service via their www.imageprotect.com website. This new registration process targets the individual photographer looking to protect their copyright. Historically, photographers have had to use the archaically outdated United States Copyright Office (USCO) website or hire attorneys to navigate the legal process on their behalf.

The benefits to this service are immeasurable. Most artists have little time and/or patience for the standard obsolete copyright process. ImageProtect's newly automated workflow provides the artist the ability to upload and register their work(s) with little effort. The average time for an artist to complete the registration process is less than 10 minutes.

Having images registered for copyright better protects the artist from rampant piracy and also offers the copyright owner the ability to seek statutory damages and attorney's fees via the federal court system. ImageProtect's COO, Jonathan Thomas stated, "This is a major milestone in the course of our technological development. We worked diligently to make this software service simple to use and available to all photographers." He further stated, "In this world of rapidly growing online piracy, where millions of dollars are being lost every day, this tool is the first step in registering, protecting, and positioning the power back into the control of the artist."

