Image Protect Inc. Produces Corporate Video

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC PINK : IMTL) has produced a high quality corporate video for the purposes of informing our current and new shareholder base with a deeper understanding of the Company business model. The Company wants to thank and acknowledge Jeff Orso of Television 101 Net for the production.

Company CEO Lawrence Adams stated, "We are committed to informing our current and new shareholders as best we can. In this ever changing space of Copyright Infringement, we felt it important we put out a video that compressively explains our current business model."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9S0BBv3jt6A

About the Company

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania ensure that our clients receive appropriate compensation, recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Image Technology Laboratories' 10-K and 10-Q for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.