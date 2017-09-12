Image Protect Inc. selected by Snapwire to Monitor its Growing Collection of Images; Potential Revenue Stream In Excess Of 2 million dollars For Image Protect over time

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC : IMTL)

Image Protect (imageprotect.com), the global leader in end-to-end copyright software, announces a partnership with California tech company Snapwire Media Inc. www.snapwi.re. Snapwire, a leading-edge website, connects a new generation of photographers with businesses and brands that need on-demand creative imagery. 450,000 Creatives use Snapwire to create custom, engaging and authentic content for brands and businesses.

Snapwire has over 1800 clients worldwide such as LinkedIn, Scholastic, Google, and Hertz as well as over 330,000 photographers in 180 countries. 15K people sign up for Snapwire every single month. Partners include Adobe and Google.

Image Protect will begin monitoring the 4M+ photos within the Snapwire Marketplace for online usage. They will also be actively working with the Snapwire community to register their images with the US Copyright Office to better protect their growing community of photographers from online privacy.

COO, Jonathan Thomas stated, "We're excited about working with the Snapwire community of photographers to educate and help defend against the growing epidemic of unauthorized use of images on the Internet."

About Snapwire

Snapwire connects a new generation of photographers with businesses and brands that need on-demand creative imagery. Buyers post requests on Snapwire, and photographers submit photos that match. Buyers get custom photos that elevate their projects and photographers earn money doing what they love.

About the Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania ensure that our clients receive appropriate compensation, recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Image Technology Laboratories' 10-K and 10-Q for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.