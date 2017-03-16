Images & Mots Marketing Agency Selects Urbanimmersive Real Estate Marketing Content Platform

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the « Company »), (TSX VENTURE:UI)(OTC PINK:UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement with the marketing web agency Images & Mots. The reseller agreement will allow Images & Mots to integrate Urbanimmersive's marketing content platform to its web service offerings.

The Value Added Reseller (VAR) program of Urbanimmersive allows marketing agencies and real estate website developers to offer a turnkey solution to their clients in order to simplify the production and publication of real estate marketing content on their blogs, social networks and newsletters.

Producing original real estate content represents a challenge for the majority of real estate professionals due to, among other things, locating trusted content providers, writing of original texts, finding inspiration, linguistics, grammatical and stylistic writing rules and the challenges of formatting the content for web publication.

Using an API (Application Programming Interface) developed by Urbanimmersive, real estate website developers and marketing agencies can now integrate a white labelled content management system of Urbanimmersive into the real estate blog of their customers. In doing so, their customers get access to all features and services of Urbanimmersive's real estate content marketing platform specifically designed to simplify production, collaboration, management and publication of real estate content with trusted content providers.

The Value Added Reseller program is part of Urbanimmersive's strategy to make of its content marketing platform the reference in the industry for the production and publication of original real estate content. By allowing real estate website developers to easily integrate Urbanimmersive to their product offerings and generate revenues from it, this reseller program allows Urbanimmersive to reach more real estate professionals quickly.

"The increasing visibility of our marketing content platform provided with forward-thinking organizations is helping us to create a new digital ecosystem with Urbanimmersive's marketing content platform at the center. As organizations and partners increasingly integrate their core business functionalities into our platform, they will transform their businesses and even the real estate market itself." said Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive

About Images & Mots

Founded in 1984, Images & Mots is a web marketing agency based in Boisbriand. The agency is active in the real estate industry serving home builders and real estate promoters. Images & Mots is covering a wide spread of services from advertising campaigns, web development, marketing strategy to social network management.

For more information, please visit: www.imagesmots.com

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

