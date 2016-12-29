ImageWare Systems and American Biometric Solutions, Inc. Enter Agreement for pillphone Product Offering

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 29, 2016) - ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (ImageWare or IWSY) ( OTCQB : IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions and American Biometric Solutions, Inc., a partnership of medical professionals and investors, have entered an agreement to market ImageWare's pillphone® product offering.

ImageWare's pillphone® is a biometrically secured mobile healthcare communications application, powered by ImageWare's GoMobile Interactive®. The product uses patented messaging technology and is the only FDA-cleared application that offers interactive medication adherence reminders and information exchange to help healthcare payers, providers, and others connect with patients.

The five-year, non-exclusive license agreement includes a six figure upfront licensing cost and equal revenue split from future sales. American Biometric Solutions has already commenced initial marketing and will concentrate on sales in North America.

"The pillphone application aims to increase medication adherence and chronic disease management education, which are crucial elements in both the prevention and relapse of health issues," said Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO of ImageWare Systems. "Our unique and proprietary technology incorporates biometric authentication into the familiar mobile app format, making it easy to deploy and for patients to understand."

A spokesman for American Biometric Solutions, Inc. also commented: "We chose to partner with ImageWare because of the strength of their track record and technology. As both medical professionals and investors, we greatly understand the need for this product and believe there is a large addressable market."

About American Biometric Solutions, Inc.

American Biometric Solutions, Inc., is a marketing partner and reseller of ImageWare products. The Company has offices in Virginia, South Carolina, and California.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric secure credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare's patented biometric product line includes a highly scalable, multi-modal biometric engine capable of working with a wide array of sensors, modalities, and algorithms. ImageWare's identity management products are used for secure credentials, national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, and smart cards as well as both application and physical access control systems. ImageWare products support a wide range of biometric modalities including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information on ImageWare Systems, Inc., please visit www.iwsinc.com.

