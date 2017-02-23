ImageWare Systems and SAP to Showcase Joint Solution at Mobile World Congress to Bring Multi-Modal Biometrics for SAP HANA Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare or IWSY) ( OTCQB : IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, and SAP will showcase GoVerifyID® integration with the SAP HANA® Cloud Platform and Fiori UX at Mobile World Congress. The event goes from February 27th to March 2nd and is held at Fira Gran Via and Fira Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain.

Together, GoVerifyID, SAP HANA Cloud Platform and SAP Cloud Identity Service enables single sign-on multi-modal biometric user authentication for all SAP HANA Cloud Platform applications. GoVerifyID, combined with SAP Fiori, provides a secure, personalized user experience. ImageWare will be showcasing both its GoVerifyID consumer and enterprise products.

"Simplifying the user experience while simultaneously enhancing security is the core value we offer," said Jim Miller, president and CEO of ImageWare Systems. "Integrating GoVerifyID with SAP HANA allows end users to authenticate for SAP HANA Cloud Platform Applications on their mobile devices with something as simple as a fingerprint, selfie, or passphrase.

"Due to its high level of accuracy, security, and ease of use, biometric-enabled single sign-on is the next generation of authentication. We are delighted to join SAP in their booth at Mobile World Congress this year and look forward to showcasing our mobile biometric authentication to all SAP customers and prospects."

GoVerifyID is ImageWare's end-to-end enterprise solution that covers the full range of biometric authentication, including: identity proofing, cloud provisioning, on-device enrollment, real-time authentication, seamless integration into existing security workflows, and a turnkey self-service portal. This mobile/cloud SaaS offering is the industry's first multi-modal biometric user authentication solution that allows customers to modify their passwords or two-factor authentication using biometrics.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, mobile clients, and desktop devices.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more. All can be combined with or used as replacements of authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit http://iwsinc.com; follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

