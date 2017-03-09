ImageWare Systems to Present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on March 15, 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare or IWSY) ( OTCQB : IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, has been invited to present at the 29th Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference being held March 13-15, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

ImageWare management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ImageWare management, please contact your ROTH representative or the company's investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, mobile clients, and desktop devices.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more. All can be combined with or used as replacements of authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit http://iwsinc.com; follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.