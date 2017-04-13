ImageWare to Supply Biometric Software for Alaskan Airports

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - ImageWare Systems, Inc. ( OTCQB : IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, has been selected to provide its biometric identity management and credentialing software to five Alaskan airports. Delivery will commence in the second quarter of 2017 with final delivery in the third quarter.

"Confirming the identity and backgrounds of airport employees is just as critical as knowing the passengers," said ImageWare Chairman and CEO, Jim Miller. "Our solution allows for multi-modal biometric background checks and authentication of the facility's employees, vendors, and contractors. As circumstances may change, the system also provides a very secure method of vetting these individuals on a continued and periodic basis."

ImageWare has previously provided its multi-modal biometric authentication software to Los Angeles World Airports and to the Government of Canada Transportation Security Administration for use in all airports throughout the country of Canada.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR, Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit http://iwsinc.com; follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

