ImagineX Consulting Appoints Scott McGuiney As New CEO

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - ImagineX Consulting, a digital consulting firm whose mission is to deliver value to enterprise clients through a unique blend of modern capabilities powered by progressive methods, announced today that it has appointed Scott McGuiney from Managing Partner to Chief Executive Officer effective February 1. Mr. McGuiney, also a company co-founder, is being tasked with bolstering organic growth of the business. Dan Wheeler, ImagineX co-founder and current CEO, will continue to serve the company as Managing Partner.

"Scott is going to take ImagineX to the next level," said Mickey Weizmann, Managing Partner & co-founder. "His experience in leading and managing technology consulting organizations, his passion for servicing customers on a global scale, and his strong business acumen make him an extraordinary fit for this role. The ImagineX leadership team knows Scott as a respected and knowledgeable leader with the ability to adapt quickly to market changes in close collaboration with company leadership and employees. He is the right person at the right time, to lead ImagineX through the next stage of company growth."

Mr. McGuiney has over 20 years of consulting experience in IT services. Prior to co-founding ImagineX in late 2015, he served Ericsson as a Vice President of Consulting in Ericsson's North American business unit. Scott joined Ericsson as part of the 2013 acquisition of Telcocell, a Canadian communications industry focused consultancy, where he was a Managing Partner for 3 years and played a major role in growing the company during that time. Prior to Telcocell, Mr. McGuiney spent 15 years as a member of Accenture's System Integration practice, focused primarily on serving communications industry clients.

Dan Wheeler will remain actively involved in the company as a Managing Partner. He will continue to assist the company with its long-term strategy and growth, as well as business operations. "On behalf of the entire leadership team, I want to thank Dan for his extraordinary contribution gaining momentum for ImagineX from a standing start one year ago. In a single year he built a strong foundational leadership team, serving more than 20 enterprise clients including 11 from the Fortune 500, and overseeing successful completion of almost 40 projects. Building this foundation was a critical prerequisite for transitioning into our first organic growth stage, and we are all grateful for the results our team has achieved under Dan's leadership" said Mr. Weizmann.

About ImagineX Consulting

ImagineX Consulting is a technology consulting firm whose mission is to deliver value to clients through a unique blend of modern capabilities powered by progressive methods and old fashioned work ethic. Our modern technology practices specialize around Software Engineering and Cloud, Adaptive Agile, Cybersecurity, and Technology Consulting. The true exponential power of our capabilities exists at the intersection of these practices. When combined with our pragmatic and adaptive methods, our seasoned technology consultants deliver unprecedented value to the Digital Enterprise on the cutting edge of today's technology frontier. ImagineX Consulting is headquartered in Denver with offices in Atlanta, Raleigh, Washington, DC and Toronto. Our ImagineX Labs are located in Toronto, Canada and Sofia, Bulgaria.