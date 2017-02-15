ImagineX Consulting named #3 in Consulting Magazine's 2017 Seven Small Jewels, Seven to Watch Ranking

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - ImagineX Consulting has been recognized by Consulting Magazine, the flagship publication of the consulting industry, as one of the "Seven Small Jewels: Seven to Watch" for 2017. Each February, Consulting Magazine features the industry's growing firms (fewer than 250 consultants) with promising revenue growth, innovative offerings, and outstanding client satisfaction.

ImagineX Consulting started operations in late 2015 and since then, has served more than 20 clients including 11 from the Fortune 500. ImagineX consultants successfully completed almost 40 projects in 2016. The company has plans to double growth in 2017.

"It's an honor to be recognized as such a young company" said Scott McGuiney, newly appointed CEO and Co-Founder. "This past year we have been laser focused on helping our clients identify problems, overcome obstacles and improve profitability by focusing on implementing the latest technologies and methods. I am excited about the next stage of our growth and this recognition serves as validation that our future is bright."

This prestigious publication's recognition within the consulting industry places ImagineX Consulting in an elite group of small organizations that are "ones to watch in 2017". Read the article.

About ImagineX Consulting

ImagineX Consulting is a technology consulting firm whose mission is to deliver value to clients through a unique blend of modern capabilities powered by progressive methods and old fashioned work ethic. Our modern technology practices specialize around Software Engineering and Cloud, Adaptive Agile, Cybersecurity, and Technology Consulting. The true exponential power of our capabilities exists at the intersection of these practices. When combined with our pragmatic and adaptive methods, our seasoned technology consultants deliver unprecedented value to the Digital Enterprise on the cutting edge of today's technology frontier. ImagineX Consulting is headquartered in Denver with offices in Atlanta, Raleigh, Washington, DC and Toronto. Our ImagineX Labs are located in Toronto, Canada and Sofia, Bulgaria.

www.imaginexconsulting.com