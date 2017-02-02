The Imaging Alliance, Mike's Camera and USO Denver to Offer Free "Portraits of Love" Photo Sessions for Military Families

Professional Photographer Sandy Puc to Conduct Photo Sessions on February 25

WOODBURY, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - The USO Denver -- in conjunction with The Imaging Alliance and Mike's Camera -- will be offering active-duty military personnel and their families a free family portrait session on Saturday, February 25, 2017. Sandy Puc, a Denver-based professional photographer, will be conducting the photo sessions at Mike's Camera in Denver, and all participating families will receive free prints.

The program is part of The Imaging Alliance's Portraits of Love program, which has delivered more than 20,000 free portraits of military families around the globe over the past nine years. As part of the program, professional photographers generously donate their time and talent in appreciation of the nation's military and their families. The Imaging Alliance member companies also support the project by sponsoring photographers at specific locations.

"It is our great honor to support our servicemen and women through the Portraits of Love Project," said Michelle Tramantano, program director, The Imaging Alliance. "These events represent a small, but meaningful, way for the photography community to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation," added Alex Christianian, co-president, Mike's Camera, a photo retailer with five locations in Colorado.

Interested families should make reservations at https://goo.gl/Vcoq43 and use this access code to register: USO2017. Proper military ID will be required.

The photo shoots will take place at Mike's Camera, Belcaro Shopping Center, 759 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colo., from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time. Each session will last approximately 15 minutes. Families will receive complimentary prints onsite as well as an email link following the session allowing them to access their images and additional print options.

About The Imaging Alliance

The Imaging Alliance is a non-profit organization representing the bold and diverse imaging industry, with a membership that encompasses manufacturers, software and application developers, retailers, media, photographers and others. It brings together critical assets from two respected, long-time industry associations: the Photo Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMDA) and the Photo Marketing Association International (PMAI). The Imaging Alliance actively promotes the economic growth and sustainable development of both current and future imaging applications. Its members work together to create a sense of community through philanthropic activities that support visual communications. For more information on the Portraits of Love Project, or to team up with The Imaging Alliance, please visit www.theimagingalliance.com