iManage Announces Dates, Details for ConnectLive 2017 User Conference

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - iManage today announced open registration and a preliminary agenda for its second annual user conference, ConnectLive 2017, scheduled to take place in Chicago, May 24-25, 2017 at the Marriott Magnificent Mile and in London, June 27-28, 2017 at the InterContinental London - The O2 hotel.

Across four days and two continents, ConnectLive 2017 will bring together over one thousand iManage customers including CIOs, IT professionals, lawyers, technical architects, legal administrators, professional services firm executives to learn and share ideas on how professional work is changing and how the management of work product is adapting in response to those changes.

The conference will feature four dynamic tracks of educational sessions (business, technical, developer, and industry) focusing on how cloud, AI, mobile and other technologies can be used to securely organize, efficiently share and comprehensively govern high-stakes documents and communications. The agenda is packed with deep dive knowledge tracks and networking opportunities that will enable users to learn about iManage Work to streamline operations, extend work product access to mobile devices, enhance collaboration and secure insights that help them to create new sources of value for their firms.

"ConnectLive is the world's leading forum for professionals who wish to improve the creation, sharing, and security of work product," said Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage. "ConnectLive 2017 will deliver iManage's users actionable intelligence that will allow them to serve their organizations and clients more effectively by enhancing work product productivity and governance."

"It's not every conference you get to walk away every day feeling like you've really gained something out of it," said Avi Solomon, CIO, Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell. "With ConnectLive, you have the iManage personnel on the floor, you've got the technical people, you've got the administrative people, you've got the leaders of the company just mingling with everybody and listening."

All iManage users are encouraged to register to attend ConnectLive 2017. Click here to learn more about ConnectLive and to register for the upcoming conferences in Chicago and London: https://imanage.com/connectlive/

