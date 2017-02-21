iManage Announces Gianni Giust as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand

New Position Expands Local iManage Presence and Increases Support for Growing Customer Base in the Region

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - iManage, the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions, today announced that seasoned IT professional Gianni Giust has assumed the role of iManage Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand. In his new position, based in Brisbane, Australia, Giust will be responsible for working closely with the existing iManage partner community that supports a well-established and rapidly growing regional customer base.

"The Australian and New Zealand market has always been an important market for us -- we count the largest law firms and financial institutions in the region as customers, and we have a strong partner community that has served us and our customers well," said Neil Araujo, iManage CEO. "Having local representation with Giust further solidifies our commitment to this market, provides increased support for our partners, and ensures we have a compelling local presence for our customers. Gianni has the industry experience and customer orientation needed to ensure that our customers in the region receive the most value from their iManage investments."

Giust has a strong pedigree with iManage, having spent a number of years working for a key iManage partner organisation in Australia, focused on growing the adoption of the iManage solutions across the professional services market in New South Wales. Additionally, Giust brings broad experience in the enterprise content management space, including time as Associate Director -- Enterprise Content Management at Optus, and National Manager of Customer Success at Objective Corporation.

"This is an exciting time of change in the professional services industry as our customers strive to leverage modern and smart technologies to manage information in order to improve business agility, lower costs and improve information security," said Giust. "There's so much excitement in the marketplace around the strides iManage has made as an organisation since becoming an independent business, and the innovation it has demonstrated with game-changing new products like iManage Work 10. I had the opportunity to join the global partner community at our recent Partner University event in New York, and to see the partners' excitement and enthusiasm around our company's direction was fantastic."

About iManage

