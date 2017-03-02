iManage Partner Ecosystem Continues to Gather Momentum

Addition of 35 New Partners Across 29 Countries Reinforces iManage Commitment to Customer Success

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - iManage today announced that it is seeing significant momentum within its global network of partners, adding 35 new partners worldwide during 2016 bringing the total number of partners to more than 150. This well-established and rapidly growing ecosystem allows iManage to better meet increasing demand around the world for its industry-leading Work Product Management solutions, while providing high levels of service and support to ensure customer success.

"Our customers want a single platform for all of the critical work that they do -- and our global partner network is ready to deliver it to them," said Sandeep Joshi, vice president of channels at iManage. "Partners are really excited by the innovation coming out of iManage -- including game-changing products like iManage Work 10 -- and as a result, we have more partners than ever before. At our recent iManage Partner University event in New York City, 160 people representing partner firms from 29 different countries attended, and it was a thrill to see their enthusiasm around using iManage to make a difference for their customers."

During the Partner University, Partner of the Year awards for 2016 were announced for the four geographic regions: Younts Consulting, Inc. for North America; DocWise for South America; and Phoenix Business Solutions for both EMEA and APJ. Winners were selected based on the depth of their implementation capabilities as well as their continued focus on customer adoption of iManage Work and overall customer success.

"The Younts team is proud to achieve the 2016 iManage North American Partner of the Year award, and we feel this reflects our reputation for delivering exceptional results and maintaining long-term client relationships," said Chris Degnan, CEO of Younts Consulting. "In 2017, we are excited about the release of Work 10 and the new security offerings like Threat Manager and Security Policy Manager, and we look forward to helping our customers take advantage of these products."

"Phoenix is immensely proud to receive the EMEA Partner of the Year award for the fifth consecutive year and to receive the APJ award for the first time," said David Boswell, Chief Operating Officer of Phoenix. "It is testament to the hard work of our dedicated team in ensuring that our customers receive the highest level of service around the iManage platform. We are excited to be a part of the new journey that iManage is on, with a product suite that looks stronger than ever. As our clients demand ever-increasing flexibility in the way they work, whilst maintaining the highest level of security and governance, we believe that together we are ideally placed to provide market-leading advice in combination with best-of-breed technology."

About iManage

iManage is the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions for legal, accounting and financial services firms and the corporate departments they serve worldwide. Every day iManage helps professionals streamline the creation, sharing, governance and security of their work product. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations around the world--including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work. Headquartered in Chicago, iManage is a management-owned company. For more information, visit us at https://imanage.com, on twitter @imanageinc or on LinkedIn.