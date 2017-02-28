IMI Global Subsidiary of Where Food Comes From, Inc. Receives 2017 National Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Marketer Award

CASTLE ROCK, CO--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) ( OTCQB : WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced its IMI Global subsidiary was presented with the 2017 National Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Marketer award at the 2017 Cattle Industry Annual Convention and National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) Trade Show in Nashville, Tennessee.

IMI Global was selected as the winner in one of five categories by a committee comprised of BQA certified representatives from universities, state beef councils, sponsors and affiliated groups, who assess nominations based on a company's demonstrated commitment to BQA practices, its service as a leader in the beef industry, and its dedication to promoting the BQA message to grow consumer confidence.

"Our 2017 award winners are exemplary models for promoting beef as a quality product from the local to the national level," said Chase DeCoite, associate director of BQA for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA). "They are working diligently to implement the newest, safest, most efficient animal health, handling, daily management and record-keeping practices, and are truly examples of sharing the BQA story."

"We are honored to be recognized by the NCBA for our efforts in advancing the Beef Quality Assurance message and want to thank all of the judges who selected IMI Global for this award," said Leann Saunders, president of Where Food Comes From. "Our efforts in this area are entirely due to the progressive nature of our beef customers as they look for methods to continue to improve product quality and add transparency to the marketplace. The IMI Global team is currently verifying many cattle feeding locations to the standard through our BQA Verified program, and we anticipate this to expand across the entire supply chain as beef brands continue to look for authentic ways to tell the beef production story."

About IMI Global

IMI Global, a subsidiary of Where Food Comes From, Inc., is an accredited, independent verification company that evaluates specific attributes or practices associated with livestock production and provides an unbiased assessment of the ability of any animal or group of animals to meet specific standards or claims. The Company audits to numerous standards to enable livestock producers to access certain markets or brands that require specific production assessments.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company's predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about being the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America and impact and efficacy of, the Company's products and services on the marketplace and expected expansion of the BQA verification across the entire supply chain, are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company's business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov.