Immunotec Announces New Director and Reports on AGM Results

VAUDREUIL-DORION, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Immunotec Inc. (TSX VENTURE:IMM), a direct-to-consumer company and a leader in the nutritional industry (the "Company" or "Immunotec"), reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today ("AGM").

At the AGM, shareholders approved the appointment of all directors proposed for election, which comprised the existing slate of directors other than Dieter Beer, who chose not to stand for re-election for personal reasons and was replaced at the AGM by Lina Roti. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as the Company's auditor.

Lina Roti is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Mathematics major) (1985) from Concordia University and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy (1989) from McGill University. She currently acts as a controller and finance director to a number of companies, most of which operate in real estate investment and management.

In acknowledging Dieter Beer's contribution to Immunotec, Rod Budd, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated "We wish to thank Dieter Beer, co-founder of Immunotec, for his years of valuable services to the Board of Directors. He has been instrumental in implementing and sustaining Immunotec's vision to position Immunocal® as a global nutritional choice, in order to improve many more lives with this incredible research-based product. We are confident that his legacy will carry on through Immuno Holding S.A. de C.V., and look forward to the successful conclusion of their proposed acquisition of Immunotec."

The special meeting of shareholders of Immunotec in order to approve the transaction with Immuno Holding S.A. de C.V. is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (Montreal time) at the Company's offices located at 300 Joseph-Carrier Street, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Québec. The Management Proxy Circular in connection with such meeting has been mailed to shareholders and is available under the profile of Immunotec at www.sedar.com.

About Immunotec Inc.

Immunotec is a Canadian-based company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells research-driven nutritional products through direct-to-consumer sales channels in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company offers an extensive line of nutritional, skin care and wellness products targeting health, weight management, energy and physical performance. Please visit us at www.immunotec.com for additional information.

The Company files its continuous disclosure documents, on the SEDAR database at www.sedar.com and on the Company's Website at www.immunotec.com. The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IMM.

