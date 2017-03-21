Immunotec Provides an Update on Taxation Matters in Mexico

VAUDREUIL-DORION, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Immunotec Inc. (TSX VENTURE:IMM), a direct-to-consumer company and a leader in the nutritional industry (the "Company" or "Immunotec"), announced today that it has received a ruling from the Mexican Tax Administration Services (MTAS) confirming that its Immunocal MX and Immunocal Platinum products should be classified for importation purposes in HTS code 2106.10.99, the code originally used by the Company prior to August 2013. This milestone is a positive step towards the resolution of the importation audit matters described in Note 28(ii) of the Company's most recent financial statements.

About Immunotec Inc.

Immunotec is a Canadian-based company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells research-driven nutritional products through direct-to-consumer sales channels in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers an extensive line of nutritional, skin care and wellness products targeting health, weight management, energy and physical performance. Please visit us at www.immunotec.com for additional information.

The company files its continuous disclosure documents, on the SEDAR database at www.sedar.com and on the Company's Website at www.immunotec.com. The common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IMM. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this news release are forward looking and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including the effect of the confirmation from the Mexican Tax Administration Services (MTAS) regarding the HTS code on the conclusion of the related tax audit. For additional information identifying known risks and uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the heading Risks and Uncertainties in Immunotec's most recent Management's Discussion, which can be found at www.sedar.com. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in these forward-looking statements.