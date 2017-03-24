Immunovaccine to Present New Pre-clinical Combination Therapy Data at the AACR Annual Meeting

Study Designed to Assess Synergies of Combining DepoVax™-based Cancer Vaccines and Novel Monoclonal Antibody Immunotherapies

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Immunovaccine Inc. (TSX:IMV)(OTCQX:IMMVF), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that new pre-clinical data on DepoVax™-based cancer vaccines will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2017, which will be held in Washington, D.C., from April 1-5.

Immunovaccine conducted this research in collaboration with Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PPHM) with the goal of analyzing the potential enhanced anti-cancer activity of combining DepoVax™-based cancer immunotherapies with Peregrine's lead clinical product candidate bavituximab, an investigational chimeric monoclonal antibody that targets phosphatidylserine (PS).

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Phosphatidylserine-Targeting Antibodies Enhance Anti-tumor Activity of a Tumor Vaccine in a HPV-Induced Tumor Model

Date and time: Tuesday, April 4, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Abstract number: 3657

Location: Section 26

Poster board number: 30

Immunovaccine Director of Research Dr. Genevieve Weir will present data analyzing the potential for enhanced anti-tumor responses of PS and PD-1 targeting antibody therapies when combined with an HPV16 peptide vaccine formulated in Immunovaccine's proprietary DepoVax™ technology.

"Our work with Peregrine, and the research it has produced, fits squarely into our corporate objective of exploring clinical stage immunotherapies that may have synergistic effects when combined with our lead candidate, DPX-Survivac," said Marianne Stanford, PhD Vice President, Research for Immunovaccine. "We look forward to discussing the results of this study, and its potential implications, with our colleagues in the scientific community at this year's AACR meeting."

