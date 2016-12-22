Impact KC Awards $27,000 to Local Nonprofits in 2016

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Impact KC is pleased to announce that our local giving circle will award $27,000 in grants to three local charities as a result of member contributions made in 2016.

"We are very fortunate to have outstanding members who share our passion for improving the lives of those in the Kansas City community and we are pleased to continue to make an impact on our city," said David Wetzel, 2016 Chair of Impact KC's Grants Committee. "Together, our members have cast equal votes that will fund a variety of nonprofits in the area and hopefully make a meaningful difference as they pursue their mission of helping those in need in our community."

Impact KC's 2016 grant recipients are:

Sleepyhead Beds

$15,000 will benefit its mattress donation program that provides clean, recycled beds and bedding for children and their families.

Journey to New Life

$10,000 will assist its post-prison transitional program that serves men and women in the community.

Lazarus Ministries

$2,000 will provide support to its volunteer program which helps meet the unmet needs of Kansas City's urban core.

Join Us Now for 2017

Impact KC is a giving circle. Each year we start with zero members and zero dollars. We recruit members to pool $1,000 each. Our mission is to identify niche local needs and provide funding to achieve maximum impact. Through our committees, outreach, and grant presentations, we are able to learn a lot every year in the process. Every dollar raised is distributed annually to the charities selected and voted on by our members. Costs are paid out of pocket by Impact KC's board of directors.

