Imperial Amends Senior Credit Facility Covenants

February 10, 2017 19:32 ET
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Imperial Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSX: III) reports that it has amended certain financial covenants under the senior secured revolving credit facility for the March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2017 reporting periods.
The financial covenants for these periods have been revised as follows:
The interest rate charged under the senior secured revolving credit facility varies with the Company's financial leverage. A new interest rate bracket has been added to reflect the revised maximum leverage.
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns the Red Chris and Mount Polley copper/gold mines in British Columbia, and the Sterling gold mine in Nevada. Imperial also holds a 50% interest in Huckleberry Mines Ltd. and in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property, both in British Columbia.
Company ContactsBrian KynochPresident604.669.8959Andre DeepwellChief Financial Officer604.488.2666Steve RobertsonVice President Corporate Affairs604.488.2669Gordon KeevilVice President Corporate Development604.488.2677Sabine GoetzShareholder Communications604.488.2657investor@imperialmetals.com
