Imperial Industries Responds to Growth, Expands Manufacturing Facility and Staff

Family-owned company opens the doors to new manufacturing facility -- bringing the total to 200,000 square feet -- and announces three key hires

ROTHSCHILD, WI--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Imperial Industries Inc., the nation's leading manufacturer of commercial liquid waste handling and industrial bulk storage solutions, is making an impressive investment to better serve its diverse customer base and its own employees.

With a 70,000-square-foot expansion to its design and manufacturing facility in Rothschild, WI, Imperial brings its customers increased capacity for the production of aluminum, steel and stainless steel tanks, and creates room for a new, stainless-only environment that will offer higher-grade purity products and a vastly improved work environment for its growing staff.

Recent additions to Imperial's commercial and industrial customer support staff include Jeff Nyberg, commercial portable truck sales and Calumet ag equipment sales; Tim Janssen, commercial portable truck sales; and Cannon Peterson, project manager and industrial sales. The new hires bring more than 40 years of combined experience and lend immediate credibility to a staff already highly regarded for its deep industry knowledge.

"The expansion of our team and facilities should be taken as a sign of our commitment to our customers," said Bryan Borrell, president of Imperial Industries. "We're investing in growth for the long haul, but we're not just getting bigger for the sake of being bigger. We're investing in equipment that'll help make our products even better, our innovation even faster, and our service even better."

Family-owned and operated in central Wisconsin for more than 35 years, Imperial Industries' product portfolio includes specialized storage and handling equipment for bulk industrial materials, commercial liquid waste and agricultural nutrients, as well as a full collection of stock and custom replacement parts.

To learn more about Imperial Industries please contact Kurt Mannel at 715-359-0200, or visit imperialind.com.

About Imperial Industries

At Imperial Industries, we've been designing and manufacturing specialized storage solutions for more than 35 years - constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of your industry. That dedication to growing alongside our valued customers has allowed us to develop into an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum, steel and stainless steel tanks. Today, Imperial Industries operates three distinct product lines, serving the industrial bulk storage, commercial waste and agricultural markets, while also offering comprehensive inspection and repair services and a full line of replacement and custom parts and accessories.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/7/11G143792/Images/new_facility-cb6f3eff6fdabfc7b44076ecdac37f53.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/sJjuK-xzFVs