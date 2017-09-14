Impossible Reveals Polaroid Originals and OneStep2 Instant Camera; More Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: Impossible has breathed new life into the Polaroid brand with the surprise announcement of Polaroid Originals and the brand new OneStep2 Instant Film Camera

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Polaroid Originals, a revival of the once ubiquitous instant film brand by the Impossible Project. This rebranding initiative represents years of work by the leaders of Impossible in bringing the original instant film format back from the dead, including decades-old cameras that require specialized film packs to operate. On top of this, Polaroid Originals is taking things a huge step forward with the release of the OneStep2 Instant Film Camera, a sequel to the original OneStep camera first released in 1977 that features the same simplicity but in a retro-inspired body with modern features.

Polaroid Originals OneStep2 Instant Film Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1358098-REG/impossible_9002_onestep2_camera_graphite.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1358099-REG/impossible_9003_onestep2_camera_white.html

Accepts Image/Spectra Type Instant Film

Sonar Type Autofocus

Lighten/Darken Exposure Control Switch

Built-In Automatic Electronic Flash

Folding Design

Fitted with Film Shield

Designed to work right out of the box, the OneStep2 is a truly simple design that is intuitive and easy-to-use with a large red shutter release button located on the front of the camera. It features a 106mm lens with a fixed focus that will capture everything from 2' to infinity, and the camera has a powerful flash to illuminate dark scenes. In terms of modern upgrades, the OneStep2 is equipped with a 1300mAh Li-ion battery that will keep the camera going for up to 60 days at a time. It also eliminates the need for batteries in the film packs and supports Impossible's recent i-Type film in addition to the standard 600-type options. Additionally, users can enjoy a self-timer function and pick up the camera in either white or graphite models.

Polaroid Originals SLR 680 Instant Film Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1358100-REG/impossible_4705_polaroid_600_camera.html

Accepts 600-Type Instant Film

Folding SLR Design

Sonar-Type Autofocus

Manual Focus Control

Built-In Auto Flash with Manual Override

Powered by Film-Integrated Battery

Lighten/Darken Exposure Slider

Strap Lugs and Tripod Mount

Fitted with Film Shield

While the release of the OneStep2 is certainly the most significant announcement of the day, we cannot forget that Impossible also led the charge to breathe new life into existing cameras through a refurbishing program. Today a wide range of classic Polaroid cameras will be made available under the Polaroid Originals brand, including the SX-70, SX-70 Sonar, Image/Spectra One Switch, Image/Spectra Full Switch, Image/Spectra Onyx, Image/Spectra ProCam, Image/Spectra Macro 5, 600 Square, 600 Sun 660 AF, 600 Job Pro, 600 Cool Cam, 600 OneStep Close Up, Sun 600 SE, Sun 640, 600 Red Stripe, 600 Express, SLR 680, 600 Impulse, and 600 Impulse AF. A variety of instant film for all these camera is also available.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Polaroid Originals dealer, with the most up-to-date Polaroid Originals product information and product pricing.

