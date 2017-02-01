Impress Labs Hires PR Veteran to Support Growing IoT and Semiconductor Practice

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Impress Labs, the technology division of Kiterocket LLC, a world-class PR and creative marketing agency, today announced the hire of Eric Lawson to its fast-growing semiconductor and IoT practice. Lawson brings nearly 20 years of technology and consumer PR experience, most notably at Microchip Technology, where he led the global in-house PR team for nearly 13 years.

"Eric's proven corporate and agency communications experience includes a wide range of semiconductor, IoT, IT and consumer electronics companies," said Amy Smith, director of the semiconductor and IoT practice at Impress Labs. "He has a demonstrated track record of successfully defining and delivering brand messages to garner visibility for his companies. We are fortunate to add Eric's unique perspective and experience as a seasoned PR practitioner to our growing team of experts, particularly in light of our rapidly expanding IoT, electronic design and semiconductor client portfolios."

Due to almost two decades as a marketing communications specialist, Lawson gained experience on both the agency and corporate sides, including positions at MSL Group and chip-makers Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. During his tenure at Microchip, he helped the company triple revenue to nearly $3 billion.

Media and industry analysts can contact Lawson at Kiterocket's global headquarters in Phoenix: 480-276-9572 or eric@impresslabs.com.

