Improved online access to your tax, benefit and social security information

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Did you know that you can use one user ID and password to log into the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) My Account and your My Service Canada Account? With one user ID and password, you'll be able to manage your tax and benefit affairs online, as well as access your information related to employment insurance, the Canada Pension Plan, and Old Age Security.

Link between My Account and My Service Canada Account

The CRA is committed to making online services fast, easy and secure. The partnership between the CRA and Service Canada linking these accounts is part of this commitment.

It's fast

When you use your My Service Canada Account, you'll be able to access the CRA's My Account (and vice-versa) without having to login or revalidate your identity. As soon as you log into one account, you'll be able to quickly and securely move between the two accounts.

It's easy

No need to remember different user IDs and passwords when you interact with the CRA and Service Canada online.

It's secure

The link between the CRA's My Account and My Service Canada Account provides a convenient connection between the two accounts. Extensive measures are taken to make sure that security is maintained at all times and there is no unauthorized access to your data.

Within My Account, you can find the link in the bottom left corner of the Welcome page.

Learn more about the Link between My Account and My Service Canada Account.

