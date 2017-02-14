Improved water and wastewater services in Kugluktuk

KUGLUKTUK, NUNAVUT--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Modern public infrastructure is key to supporting the unique needs of northern communities. The governments of Canada and Nunavut are investing in green infrastructure that will improve community services and increase future investment and growth opportunities, while safeguarding the environment that northerners depend upon.

Together with local residents, the Honourable Peter Taptuna, Premier of Nunavut, and Ryan Nivingalok, Mayor of Kugluktuk, today marked the official opening of three new community buildings that will improve services, provide reliable access to clean drinking water and help protect the environment.

The projects include the construction of a new water treatment plant, a public works building, as well as a six-bay garage to house the community's water and wastewater trucks. These infrastructure projects will not only help reduce the community's operational costs and energy dependency, but also better support the delivery of services to the residents.

Quotes

"Investing in infrastructure creates jobs, strengthens the economy and gives municipalities the building blocks they need to support a high standard of living for Canadians and their families. This important investment will help ensure Kugluktuk residents have access to safe and reliable drinking water, as well as effective wastewater treatment services that will help protect their local environment."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Through partnership at all levels, the Government of Nunavut is helping to build capacity in communities throughout the territory. The hamlet administration and residents of Kugluktuk should be commended for their use of resources and effective planning. What we see here today demonstrates how good ideas and teamwork help build communities."

- Peter Taptuna, Premier, Government of Nunavut, MLA for Kugluktuk

"We invested a lot of time and energy into research and planning for these projects to make the best use of funding, local contractors and other resources that were available in Kugluktuk. The benefit from this is that we have new facilities and renovated buildings that will serve our community for many years and we did it in a very cost-effective way."

- Ryan Nivingalok, Mayor, Kugluktuk

Quick facts

The Government of Canada contributed $1,812,957 through the Canada Strategic Infrastructure Fund for the new water treatment plant, as well as $300,000 through the federal Gas Tax Fund for the 6-bay garage.

The public works building will be funded through a $250,000 Government of Nunavut contribution agreement.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

