Improvement of shoreline infrastructure in the Belle-Riviere marina park in Saint-Gedeon

Government of Canada supports Corporation de développement socio-economique de Saint-Gedeon community project

SAINT-GÉDÉON, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects like this one by the Corporation de développement socio-économique de Saint-Gédéon, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all the regions in Canada.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Denis Lemieux, Member of Parliament for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, announced that the Corporation de développement socio-économique de Saint-Gédéon has been granted $187,500 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, for the development and improvement of shoreline infrastructure in the Belle-Rivière marina park.

Created in 1995, the Corporation de développement socio-économique de Saint-Gédéon is a non-profit organization that plans, organizes and leads growth-generating projects in the community. The funding granted under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the organization carry out many projects, including the expansion of the community wharf and boat launch, and the addition of a riverside boardwalk and an interpretation tour.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"I am delighted with CED's support for the Corporation de développement socio-économique de Saint-Gédéon, whose contribution to the municipality's vitality is undeniable. The work of this organization is essential in maintaining a healthy environment conducive to the well-being of the entire community."

Denis Lemieux, Member of Parliament for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord

"The Government of Canada supports projects like this one by the Corporation de développement socio-économique de Saint-Gédéon, which mobilize and unite our communities. These projects strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to be able to rely on CED's support for this project. The improvement of shoreline infrastructure in the Belle-Rivière marina park will enable residents of Saint-Gédéon and the surrounding area to enjoy the facilities at their disposal, fostering vibrant and supportive community life."

Marcel Carré, President of the Corporation de développement socio-économique de Saint-Gédéon

