Improvement to water treatment facilities in the City of Asbestos industrial park

The infrastructure modernization project will benefit businesses in the Asbestos industrial park

We all benefit from improved infrastructure. Water treatment plants, sewers and water mains ensure clean water. For this reason, the Government of Canada is committed to making smart and necessary investments, such as the project to improve the water system of the City of Asbestos, that will revitalize the Canadian economy, stimulate sustainable growth and strengthen the middle class.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, have announced a contribution of up to $1,872,000 to the City of Asbestos for a project to consolidate municipal infrastructure in the city's industrial park. The improvements will enable the city to improve its ability to attract and retain businesses and their investments. The work involves increasing bio-food sector wastewater treatment capacity and the capacity of the water system that serves the industrial park.

The non-repayable contribution is granted under the Canadian Initiative for the Economic Diversification of Communities Reliant on Chrysotile. More specifically, the funding covers site work (e.g. preparation of plans, surveying, soil testing and environmental audits), as well as construction of the gas main and the branch lines required to serve businesses.

Quotes

"I am delighted to be here today to announce this promising project for the community. In addition to encouraging new investment in the region, improvement of the water system in the Asbestos industrial park will create a number of jobs and attract new businesses".

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie

"To grow the Canadian economy, the Government of Canada has made a strategic decision to support projects, like modernization of the water system in the City of Asbestos industrial park, which help to diversify the industrial fabric of the regions and create a new regional development dynamic. We will continue to do what confident and ambitious nations do: invest in our own future".

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Minister for Innovation, Science and Economic Development, the Honourable Navdeep Bains.

For further information on the Canadian Initiative for the Economic Diversification of Communities Reliant on Chrysotile: http://dec-ced.gc.ca/eng/funding/initiative/chrysotile/index.html

City of Asbestos: http://ville.asbestos.qc.ca/

