Improvements to Affordable Housing in Grande Prairie Underway

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of Grande Prairie by investing $971,000 in joint funding to upgrade affordable, seniors and special needs housing units.

The funding has been allocated for projects like furnace and hot water tank replacements and fire alarm and phone system upgrades.

Quick facts:

The federal and provincial governments are providing combined funding of more than $57 million province-wide to affordable housing capital maintenance projects through 2018.

Projects that will receive funding in Grande Prairie include affordable housing and seniors buildings. Renovations and repairs will take place at buildings owned or operated by the Grande Spirit Foundation, Grande Prairie Residential Society and the Metis Urban Housing Corp.

The announcement took place at Heritage Lodge, owned and operated by the Grande Spirit Foundation, which will receive about $245,000 in funding for a boiler upgrade and new phone and nurse call systems.

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in much needed upgrades for affordable housing in Grande Prairie and across Alberta. This will help to make life better for Albertans, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home." - Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Our government is investing in needed upgrades to seniors, affordable and special needs housing in the City of Grande Prairie. Appropriate housing is fundamental to the well-being of citizens. These are practical investments that will make life better for Grande Prairie residents." - Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"On behalf of the Grande Spirit Foundation Board of Directors, we are grateful for financial support from both the provincial and federal governments. Allocated capital dollars allow for necessary upgrades to sustain our buildings and ensure safety, security, and comfort for the residents who call our facilities home. We appreciate that the Governments of Canada and Alberta recognize the importance of maintaining these valuable assets for both current and future residents." - Debbie Normington, general manager, Grande Spirit Foundation

Associated links:

- CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC's operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.

- Government of Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The Alberta government is following through on its commitment to invest $1.2 billion for affordable housing capital needs over the next five years. The ministry works with seniors, Albertans who require housing supports, their families and caregivers, communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at www.seniors-housing.gov.ab.ca.

Stay connected:

Follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.