Improvements to Affordable Housing in Red Deer Underway

March 03, 2017 18:19 ET
RED DEER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of Red Deer by investing more than $800,000 in joint funding to upgrade affordable housing units.
In particular, community housing tenants will benefit as most of the investment will go towards renovating and repairing social housing. The funding has been allocated for projects like furnace upgrades, hot water tank replacements and windows.
"With financial support from the Government of Canada, social housing providers will be able to move forward with renovations and repairs to existing buildings. This will help to improve the quality of life for tenants, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home. - Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
"In a tough economy, everyday Albertans deserve a government that makes life better. That's why our government is investing in upgrades for affordable housing in Red Deer that are much needed." - Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing
"Red Deer Housing Authority (RDHA) is looking forward to the capital improvements made possible by this funding which allows us to make over 20 units more energy efficient by the installation of new windows and furnaces. Safe and secure housing is a priority for RDHA and we thank the Federal and Provincial governments for making these improvements possible." - Don Wielinga, Red Deer Housing Authority Board Chair
Media contacts:Emilie GauduchonPress SecretaryOffice of Minister Duclos819-654-5546Emilie.Gauduchon@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.caTim ChuPress SecretaryAlberta Seniors and Housing780-293-8024Timothy.Chu@gov.ab.caRenee NatCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation403-515-2963rnat@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
