Improvements to Seniors and Community Housing Coming to Medicine Hat

MEDICINE HAT, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of Medicine Hat by investing approximately $260,000 in joint funding to upgrade affordable housing units.

In particular, seniors will benefit as most of the investment will go towards renovating and repairing seniors' housing. The funding has been allocated for projects like hot water tank replacements, furnace upgrades, and roof repairs.

Quick facts:

The joint contribution of $260,000 was made through the 2016-2018 Social Infrastructure Fund, which is a two-year federal and provincial agreement to help Albertans in need access affordable housing.

The federal and provincial governments are providing combined funding of more than $57 million province-wide to affordable housing capital maintenance projects through 2018.

Projects that will receive funding include seniors, community and special needs housing buildings. Renovations and repairs will take place at nine buildings owned or operated by Medicine Hat Community Housing Society and CORE Association.

The announcement took place at Maranatha Villa, which will receive some $100,000 in funding to replace the fire alarm panel.

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in repairs and retrofits of affordable housing to improve the quality of life for low-income households and seniors, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home." - Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Seniors helped build this province and deserve to retire in dignity. Our government is working to make life better for seniors in Medicine Hat by investing in upgrades that are much needed in seniors affordable housing."- Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years.

The Alberta government ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The Alberta Jobs Plan will invest $1.2 billion for affordable housing capital needs over the next five years.

