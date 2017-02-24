Improvements to Seniors and Community Housing Coming to Medicine Hat

February 24, 2017 15:30 ET
MEDICINE HAT, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of Medicine Hat by investing approximately $260,000 in joint funding to upgrade affordable housing units.
In particular, seniors will benefit as most of the investment will go towards renovating and repairing seniors' housing. The funding has been allocated for projects like hot water tank replacements, furnace upgrades, and roof repairs.
Quick facts:
Quotes:
"Our Government is investing in repairs and retrofits of affordable housing to improve the quality of life for low-income households and seniors, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home." - Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
"Seniors helped build this province and deserve to retire in dignity. Our government is working to make life better for seniors in Medicine Hat by investing in upgrades that are much needed in seniors affordable housing."- Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing
Associated links:
Stay connected:
Follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Backgrounder:
Affordable Housing Capital Funding Recipients in Medicine Hat
Emilie GauduchonPress SecretaryOffice of Minister Duclos819-654-5546Emilie.Gauduchon@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.caTim ChuPress SecretaryAlberta Seniors and Housing780-293-8024Timothy.Chu@gov.ab.caRenee NatCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation403-515-2963rnat@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds