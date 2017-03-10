Improvements to Seniors and Low-Income Housing in Lethbridge Underway

March 10, 2017 13:30 ET
LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The Governments of Canada and Alberta are working to make life better for residents of Lethbridge by investing more than $1.3 million in joint funding to upgrade and repair seniors and affordable housing units.
In particular, seniors and low-income tenants will benefit as most of the investment will go towards renovating and repairing social housing. The funding has been allocated for projects like mechanical systems, sidewalk improvements and to address accessibility issues.
"Our government is investing in much needed upgrades for affordable housing in Lethbridge. This will help to make life better for Albertans, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home." - Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
"In a tough economy, everyday Albertans deserve a government that makes life better. That's why our government is investing in upgrades and repairs for affordable and seniors housing in Lethbridge that are much needed." - Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing
Emilie GauduchonPress SecretaryOffice of Minister Duclos819-654-5546Emilie.Gauduchon@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.caTim ChuPress SecretaryAlberta Seniors and Housing780-293-8024Timothy.Chu@gov.ab.caRenee NatCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation403-515-2963rnat@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
