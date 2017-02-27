Improvements to Seniors' Lodges in Rural Alberta Underway

|St. Paul Abilities Network Society (S.P.A.N.)
|$ 30,000
|Acadia Foundation
|$ 50,000
|Action North Recovery Centre
|$ 60,000
|Barrhead & District Social Housing Association
|$ 362,900
|Battle River Foundation
|$ 40,000
|Bea Fisher Centre
|$ 42,000
|Beaver Foundation
|$ 110,000
|Bethany Nursing Home Of Camrose, Alberta
|$ 1,198,146
|Big Country Housing Authority
|$ 231,300
|Bosco Homes
|$ 18,000
|Bow Valley Regional Housing
|$ 115,000
|Brazeau Seniors' Foundation
|$ 704,965
|Brigantia Place - A Camrose Society
|$ 66,000
|Camrose Association For Community Living
|$ 18,000
|Canadian Mental Health Association
|$ 18,000
|Castor And District Housing Authority
|$ 120,000
|Claresholm Housing Authority
|$ 280,500
|County Of Stettler Housing Authority
|$ 140,000
|Crowsnest Pass Senior Housing
|$ 10,000
|Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre Society
|$ 45,000
|Drumheller And District Seniors Foundation
|$ 67,292
|Drumheller Housing Administration
|$ 10,000
|Eagle Hill Foundation
|$ 25,257
|Fishing Lake Metis Settlement Seniors Lodge Society
|$ 30,000
|Fort McMurray Women's Crisis Society
|$ 48,000
|Forty Mile Foundation
|$ 163,000
|Grande Spirit Foundation
|$ 455,000
|Greater North Foundation
|$ 388,082
|Heart River Housing
|$ 790,025
|Heartland Housing Foundation
|$ 77,000
|Kneehill Housing Corporation
|$ 54,438
|Lac Ste. Anne Foundation
|$ 107,000
|Lakeland Lodge And Housing Foundation
|$ 270,000
|Lamont County Housing Foundation
|$ 80,000
|Leduc Foundation
|$ 230,000
|Legion West Heritage Society
|$ 6,000
|Lesser Slave Lake Regional Housing Authority
|$ 716,000
|Lloydminster Region Housing Group
|$ 50,000
|M.D. Of Minburn Foundation
|$ 110,000
|M.D. Of St. Paul Foundation
|$ 135,897
|Marquis Foundation
|$ 22,000
|Meridian Foundation
|$ 165,000
|Mosquito Creek Foundation
|$ 770,000
|Mountain View Seniors' Housing
|$ 580,080
|Newell Housing Association
|$ 25,000
|North Peace Housing Foundation
|$ 454,171
|Parkland Community Living And Supports Society
|$ 9,000
|Parkland Foundation
|$ 260,000
|Pembina Housing Authority
|$ 14,531
|Porcupine Hills Seniors Foundation
|$ 50,000
|Provost Senior Citizens Home Foundation
|$ 15,000
|Rehoboth, A Christian Association for the Mentally Handicapped
|$ 15,000
|Ridge Country Housing
|$ 7,500
|Robin Hood Association
|$ 30,000
|Rocky Senior Housing Council
|$ 50,000
|Rocky View Foundation
|$ 24,000
|Strathcona Shelter Society Ltd.
|$ 60,000
|Sturgeon Foundation
|$ 1,340,000
|Taber And District Housing Foundation
|$ 135,269
|The Evergreens Foundation
|$ 174,000
|The Smoky Lake Foundation
|$ 733,000
|The Wood Buffalo Housing And Development Corporation
|$ 45,000
|Vegreville Association For Living In Dignity
|$ 30,000
|Vermilion & District Housing Foundation
|$ 26,000
|Westlock Foundation
|$ 749,757
|Westlock Independence Network
|$ 9,000
|Westwinds Communities
|$ 438,500
|Wetaskiwin And District Association for Community Service
|$ 18,000
|Wheatland Housing Management Body
|$ 135,000
|Total
|$ 13,857,610