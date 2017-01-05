Improving local roads and bridges in Saskatchewan's urban municipalities

Federal Gas Tax Fund allocated towards 120 projects in 2016

Investing in infrastructure is vital to strengthening the middle class and growing the economy. Modern and efficient community infrastructure like roads and bridges contributes to a high quality of life by helping connect people to jobs, supporting local businesses, and ensuring Canadians can spend less time on the road and more time with their families.

Based on project planning in 2016, the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) supported 120 local roads and bridges projects in Saskatchewan's urban municipalities.

For example, the Town of Eatonia has plans to install wheelchair accessible sidewalks along two blocks of Main Street, the Village of Bulyea intends to resurface its main street to accommodate local and regional traffic, and the Town of La Ronge plans to reconstruct and repave several local streets to improve the driving surface for residents and visitors alike. See the project backgrounder for a complete list of projects.

Quotes

"We need smart investments in safe and modern transportation infrastructure to support trade and create good, well-paying jobs that help the middle class prosper. Over a decade ago as Finance Minister, I created the federal Gas Tax Fund to provide municipal governments with a new and substantial revenue stream to upgrade local infrastructure. It recognizes the importance of local decision-making, allowing Saskatchewan's urban municipalities to direct federal dollars to their priorities across a wide range of project categories, including local roads and bridges, making a real difference in people's lives."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Support for these types of projects demonstrates the province's commitment to make life better for our citizens and keep Saskatchewan strong. Improving the roads, bridges and sidewalks in these communities increases the safety for both motorists and pedestrians, in addition to promoting the efficient movement of goods and services through our urban centres."

- The Honourable Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations

"Saskatchewan's urban municipalities are grateful for the predictable, long-term, indexed funding the federal GTF provides. The infrastructure provided by our cities, towns, villages, and northern municipalities is vital to the quality of life we enjoy. On behalf of our members, SUMA thanks the Government of Canada for their commitment to Saskatchewan hometowns."

- Randy Goulden, Interim President, Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association

Quick Facts

The federal GTF provides Canadian municipalities with a permanent, predictable and indexed source of long-term funding.

It offers local communities the flexibility to make strategic investments across 18 different project categories, including roads and bridges, public transit, drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and recreational facilities.

The Government of Canada will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $59.1 million for community infrastructure through the federal GTF in 2016-17.

This is in addition to funds made available to Saskatchewan under other existing programs and two new federal funding programs: the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund and the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The latter are part of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.

