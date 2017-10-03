IMS Barter Opens In Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - IMS, a worldwide leader in business-to-business barter services, announces the opening of a new location in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Much like the Golden Spike of 1869 in Promontory, Utah connected the railroads of the East and the West and changed the way America does business, the opening of IMS Barter of Salt Lake City, by entrepreneur Leonard C. Leslie, will connect Utah to over 16,000 businesses and change the way America does business again.

IMS CEO John Strabley stated, "IMS is pleased to announce that under the direction of Leonard C. Leslie, we are now entering into Greater Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City is a dynamic market and IMS couldn't be better positioned with Leonard at the helm. He brings 22 years of experience as a small business owner and has enjoyed becoming a part of the local community for the last 10 years."

Leonard commented "After years of running multiple businesses, I have learned from working with employees and clients, and by mentoring other entrepreneurs as well. Barter has been a critical part of my business growth. I am excited to bring IMS to Utah and help our local businesses learn about the benefits of being part of a large trade network."

About International Monetary Systems

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 23,000 cardholders in 51 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and managed by seasoned industry veterans, IMS is one of the largest barter companies in the world. The company's proprietary transaction clearing software enables businesses and individuals to trade goods and services online using an electronic currency known as trade dollars. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models.