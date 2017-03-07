In Appreciation of World Down Syndrome Day, The Down Syndrome Association of Los Angeles (DSALA) and Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre Will Present a Special Screening of the Award-Winning Feature Film "My Feral Heart" on Tuesday March 21st in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - On March 21st (World Down Syndrome Day), The Down Syndrome Association of Los Angeles (DSALA) and Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA will present a special celebrity-filled red carpet screening of the award-winning film "My Feral Heart" with all proceeds going to DSALA and their many programs. There will be tickets available to the general public for the this viewing. The red carpet with press will be from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM with the screening starting at 7:30 PM. Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre is located at 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA. There will be an after party immediately following at the Hotel Sixty Rooftop located at 9360 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA. Advanced ticket sales (and direct individual donations to DSALA) can be purchased directly at https://dsala-org.presencehost.net/wdsd-321.html or on the DSALA website www.dsala.org under 'events' and 'World Down Syndrome Day.'

DSALA said in a statement: "We could not be more excited as we embark on our second, annual World Down Syndrome Day Movie Event! After a fantastic first year, we are excited to continue this event's mission of sharing stories and highlighting members of our community by bringing you MY FERAL HEART. I believe in the power of storytelling, because through diverse storytelling, we expand our frame of reference. And by expanding our frame of reference, we increase our capacity for empathy. This film is the perfect opportunity to take a look at life through another set of eyes."

The film "My Feral Heart" was written by Duncan Paveling, directed by Jane Gull, cinematography by Susanne Salavati and starring Stephen Brandon (in an award-winning breakout performance). A synopsis of the film is as follows: 'A sudden bereavement throws Luke, a fiercely independent young man with Down's syndrome, into a daunting new environment where he finds unexpected support from his feisty, streetwise carer and a local heir dealing with his own demons. As friendships bloom and long-buried secrets are revealed, Luke verges dangerously close to disaster. My Feral Heart is a beautifully realized, understated character study bolstered by strong performances, distinctive cinematography and a deeply evocative score.'

Some of the positive reviews of the film as follows:

"Brandon … imbues Luke with an assertive personality and prankish humor that never feel contrived, or condescended to."

Denis Harvey, Variety

"Gull has a keen eye for nature, beautifully captured by cinematographer Susanne Salavati."

Amber Wilkinson, Eye For Film

"Jane Gull guides both Brandon and the film to a sensitive reading of Duncan Paveling's credible, engaging story."

Fionnuala Halligan, Screen International

"Achingly poignant and beautifully acted."

Wendy Ide, Observer (UK)

"There's a lot to like here, including the thoughtful portrait of disability, director Jane Gull's knack with performers of all ability, and the shimmering cinematography by Susanne Salavati."

Leslie Felperin, Guardian

On 19 December 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared 21 March as World Down Syndrome Day. The General Assembly decided to "designate 21 March as World Down Syndrome Day, to be observed every year beginning in 2012" and "invites all Member States, relevant organizations of the United Nations system and other international organizations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organizations and the private sector, to observe World Down Syndrome Day in an appropriate manner, in order to raise public awareness of Down syndrome".

The primary mission of the Down Syndrome Association of Los Angeles (DSALA) is to enhance the welfare of people with Down syndrome and their families through the development and promotion of education, counseling, employment and recreational programs. We strive to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of Down syndrome. For more information visit their website at www.dsala.org.

For media and talent inquiries for the Los Angeles screening of "My Feral Heart," please contact Tad Hamilton of Mosaic Public Relations at tad@mosaicpublicrelations.com or by phone 310-866-3754.